Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires 887 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,966. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,298 shares of company stock worth $7,414,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.