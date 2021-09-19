Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,100 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $102,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $163.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,965. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $184.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.88.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.