Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

TSLA traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $759.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,204,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,123,371. The stock has a market cap of $751.91 billion, a PE ratio of 395.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $701.55 and its 200-day moving average is $669.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

