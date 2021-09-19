Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases 1,242 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. 10,328,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.