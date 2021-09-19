Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 56,420,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,919,855. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

