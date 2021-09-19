Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 4.1% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded down $8.34 on Friday, reaching $364.72. 26,275,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

