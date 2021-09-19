Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $56.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,816.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,742.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,442.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

