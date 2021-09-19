Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €72.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.17 ($83.73).

Stabilus stock opened at €59.95 ($70.53) on Friday. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €66.15 and a 200 day moving average of €65.83.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

