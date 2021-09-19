Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €72.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.17 ($83.73).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus stock opened at €59.95 ($70.53) on Friday. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €66.15 and a 200 day moving average of €65.83.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.