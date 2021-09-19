STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.04 Million

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report sales of $140.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.52 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $559.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.37 million to $563.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $642.43 million, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $653.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. 3,636,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

