STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.04 Million

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report sales of $140.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.52 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $559.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.37 million to $563.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $642.43 million, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $653.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. 3,636,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

