StakedZEN (STZEN) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for about $91.68 or 0.00191738 BTC on exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $3,505.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00119542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00173341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.60 or 0.07082874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,752.89 or 0.99872378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00848526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

