Standard Protocol (STND) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.42 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $981,588.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00072305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00121511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00176740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.87 or 0.07014701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.30 or 0.99402451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.37 or 0.00854108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

