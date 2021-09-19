Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 43.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stantec were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STN shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of STN opened at $49.95 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

