State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,229 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

