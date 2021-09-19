State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $239.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.82 and its 200 day moving average is $204.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

