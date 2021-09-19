State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Guardant Health worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock worth $3,190,158. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $128.88. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

