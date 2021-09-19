State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 77.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 130.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

