State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,769 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Robert Half International worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

