Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $98.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.55.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 75.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 38.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

