Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SJ. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.26.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of SJ opened at C$43.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 5.01. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$41.89 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.88.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.