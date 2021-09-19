Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $20.60

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $20.10. Stellantis shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 20,641 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $1,918,142,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $455,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

