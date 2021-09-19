STRAKS Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $34,239.34 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

