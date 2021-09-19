StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,628,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SFOR stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,404,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297,837. StrikeForce Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

