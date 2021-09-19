StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,628,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SFOR stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,404,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297,837. StrikeForce Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
About StrikeForce Technologies
