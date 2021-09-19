Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 6,281,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,620. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,553 shares of company stock worth $5,181,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

