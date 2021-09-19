SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $77,378.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $77,378.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00119724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00173476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.00 or 0.07069645 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.29 or 0.99758971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00851682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,206,792 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

