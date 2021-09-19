Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 77,305 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 77,305 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. 6,992,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

