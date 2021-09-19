Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.25. 514,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $390.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

