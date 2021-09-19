Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. 2,058,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,349. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

