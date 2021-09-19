Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 964.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $54.85. 4,798,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,219. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.72.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

