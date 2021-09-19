Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 4,980 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,750 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 13.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,997 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.0% in the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 57,826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 17.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

