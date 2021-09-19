Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after purchasing an additional 172,091 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PIPR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of PIPR opened at $135.15 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

