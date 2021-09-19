Swiss National Bank Buys 4,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,978.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at $170,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,437 shares of company stock worth $39,389,863. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $147.85 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

