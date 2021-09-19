Swiss National Bank Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 144,723 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,586 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WGO opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.