Swiss National Bank Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cinemark worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after acquiring an additional 788,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cinemark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 27.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 251,010 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.