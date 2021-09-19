Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

