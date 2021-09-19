Swiss National Bank Sells 8,700 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $17.95 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

