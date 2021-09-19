Swiss National Bank Sells 9,300 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.93 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

