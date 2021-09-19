T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

