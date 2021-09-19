Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $290.18

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 290.18 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 167.90 ($2.19). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 170.75 ($2.23), with a volume of 6,881,781 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TW. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

