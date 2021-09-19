TD Securities Increases Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.40

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective raised by TD Securities to C$2.40 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DML has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.32.

Shares of TSE DML opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$1,166,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 511,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,920.25. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,325. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 850,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,850.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

