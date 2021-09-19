Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 380 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inari Medical were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 28.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 481.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 254,651 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 55.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 84,657 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NARI stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares in the company, valued at $77,946,133.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,632.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,086 shares of company stock worth $17,654,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

