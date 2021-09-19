Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OPKO Health were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

