Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $238,000 Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paramount Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.45. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

