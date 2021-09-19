Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $226,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Domo by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.