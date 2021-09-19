Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE:GWB opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.