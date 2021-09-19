Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,434,000 after acquiring an additional 134,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,165,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $16.28 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

