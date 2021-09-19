Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zuora were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zuora by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Zuora by 8.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,499 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

