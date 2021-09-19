Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Stock Position Lifted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. 1,774,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

