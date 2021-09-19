Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TLGHY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.
About Telenet Group
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.