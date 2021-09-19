Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

