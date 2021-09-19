Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. 7,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 2,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Other. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The Other segments include the operations in Latvia, the international carrier operations and customer financing operations.

