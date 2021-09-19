Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.07. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of TLS stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,153,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 808.50. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,934.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 854,351 shares of company stock worth $26,331,611. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in Telos by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $6,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

